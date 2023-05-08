Keratosis pilaris is a common disorder in which dead cells shed from the upper layer of skin plug the openings of hair follicles.
The exact cause of keratosis pilaris is not known, but heredity often plays a role. Also, people with atopic dermatitis and seasonal allergies are more likely to have keratosis pilaris. However, keratosis pilaris does not seem to be a hypersensitivity or immune system disorder.
Symptoms of Keratosis Pilaris
The bumps that occur in keratosis pilaris are small, skin-colored, or red and dry. They appear at hair follicles and make the skin feel rough. Sometimes they have plugs in the center that resemble small pimples. Typically, these bumps do not itch or hurt and cause only cosmetic problems, but sometimes they do cause itching.
The upper arms, thighs, and buttocks are most commonly affected. The face may break out as well, particularly in children.
The bumps are more likely to develop in cold weather and to clear up in the summer.
The skin may appear red.
Diagnosis of Keratosis Pilaris
A doctor's examination of the skin
Usually, the doctor makes the diagnosis of keratosis pilaris based on the appearance and feel of the skin in typically affected areas.
Treatment of Keratosis Pilaris
Specialized skin moisturizers or other creams, gels, and lotions
Sometimes laser treatments
Treatment of keratosis pilaris is not needed unless the person is bothered by the appearance of the bumps.
Doctors may use a laser (see sidebar Using Lasers to Treat Skin Problems) to treat facial redness if it is present and troublesome to the person.
Keratosis pilaris is likely to come back when treatment is stopped.