Inherited ichthyoses (the most common forms) are the result of genetic mutations that are usually passed on from parent to child but that sometimes occur spontaneously.

Inherited ichthyoses are seen at birth or develop during infancy or childhood.

There are many different types of inherited ichthyoses. Some affect only the skin, and others are just one part of inherited disorders that affect other organs.

Severe Ichthyosis in a Child Hide Details This photo shows a child with inherited ichthyosis. © Springer Science+Business Media

Depending on the form, the scale may be fine or it may be large, thick, and warty. Scale may form on only the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, or it may cover most of the body.

Some forms of ichthyosis cause blisters, which may lead to bacterial infections.