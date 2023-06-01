Symptoms of staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome begin shortly after development of a staphylococcal infection such as impetigo. However, symptoms of impetigo are not always identified before staphylococcal scalded syndrome develops.

In newborns, the infection may appear in the diaper area or around the stump of the umbilical cord.

In older children, the face is the typical site of infection.

In adults, the infection may begin anywhere.

In all people with this infection, the skin around the crusted sore becomes red and painful within 1 day. The skin may be extremely tender and have a wrinkled tissue paper–like consistency.

Then, other large areas of skin that are not near the initial site of infection redden and develop large, thin blisters that break easily and start to peel. Blisters frequently develop in areas of friction, such as skinfolds, and on the buttocks, hands, and feet.

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (Infant) Hide Details Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome almost always affects young children. The skin blisters and then peels off, often in large sheets. Photo courtesy of Thomas Habif, MD.

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (Adult) Hide Details This image shows staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome with superficial skin blistering caused by Staphylococcus aureus infection. This syndrome is rare in adults but can occur in people who are immunocompromised or who have kidney failure or another chronic disease. DermPics/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The top layer of the skin then begins peeling off, often in large sheets, with even slight touching or gentle pushing. The peeled areas look scalded. Within 2 to 3 days, large areas of the skin surface may be involved, and the person may become ill with a fever, chills, and weakness. With the loss of the protective skin barrier, other bacteria and infective organisms can easily penetrate the body, causing infections in those areas and in other areas, sometimes spreading through the bloodstream (sepsis). Also, critical amounts of fluid can be lost because of oozing and evaporation, resulting in dehydration.