Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks.
Your uterus is your womb. It's the organ where a fetus grows before it's born.
What is a postpartum infection of the uterus?
Your uterus can get infected after the baby is born. This is rare but serious.
Infections in your uterus can start soon after delivery
You'll have pain in your lower belly, fever, and a bad-smelling discharge
Antibiotics usually cure the infection
What causes a postpartum uterus infection?
Bacteria that normally live in and around your vagina can infect your uterus after delivery.
You have a higher risk of postpartum infection of the uterus if you have:
Many vaginal exams during labor
A long labor
A c-section rather than a vaginal delivery
Sometimes, doctors give you antibiotics before a c-section to help prevent infection.
What are the symptoms of a postpartum uterus infection?
Symptoms usually start 1 to 3 days after delivery and include:
Pain in your lower belly
Fever and chills
Generally feeling sick
Bad-smelling discharge from your vagina
How can doctors tell if I have a postpartum uterus infection?
Doctors can usually tell by examining you. They may do tests for other causes of pain and fever, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI).
How do doctors treat postpartum uterus infections?
Doctors admit you to the hospital and give you antibiotics by vein (IV).