Emergency contraception is birth control (something used to prevent pregnancy) that you use after you've had sex. You can use it if you have sex without birth control or if your birth control fails, such as when a condom breaks.

There are 2 main types of emergency contraception:

Medicines ("morning-after pills")

Getting a copper IUD (intrauterine device) inserted in your uterus

These methods are called "emergency" because you should be using another method to keep from getting pregnant. You shouldn't depend on doing something after you have sex.