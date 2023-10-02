Brought to you byMSD logo
QUICK FACTS

Fibrocystic Changes of the Breast

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2023
What are fibrocystic changes?

Fibrocystic changes are a set of breast symptoms that include pain, cysts (small, fluid-filled sacs), and general lumpiness in your breasts. Fibrocystic changes in the breast is not a single disease.

  • Fibrocystic changes don’t lead to breast cancer

  • Symptoms can be worse in the days before your period

  • Fibrocystic changes usually go away after menopause (when you stop having periods)

  • Doctors may do tests to make sure your fibrocystic changes aren’t cancer

You’re more likely to have fibrocystic changes if you:

  • Started menstruation (getting periods) at an early age

  • Had your first baby at age 30 or older

  • Never had a baby

What are the symptoms of fibrocystic change?

  • Lumps in your breast

  • Sometimes discomfort, including heaviness, tenderness, or burning pain

How do doctors treat fibrocystic changes?

Doctors may:

  • Tell you to wear a soft, supportive bra, such as a sports bra

  • Drain the fluid from a cyst

If you only have one lump or if it feels different from other lumps, doctor may:

  • Take a sample of tissue from your breast lump and look at it under a microscope (biopsy) to make sure it isn’t cancer

  • Do surgery to remove it

