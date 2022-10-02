What is jock itch?
Jock itch is an itchy rash that happens in your groin (crotch). It's a fungal infection that grows in warm, damp areas.
You’re more likely to get jock itch if:
You’re a man, because moisture can get trapped between your scrotum and thigh
The weather is warm
You’re wearing wet and tight clothing
You're overweight and have folds of skin
What are the symptoms of jock itch?
Image courtesy of www.doctorfungus.org © 2005.
Symptoms include:
A red, itchy rash on your crotch and sometimes upper thighs
The rash may have a scaly pink border
A bad case of jock itch can be painful
How do doctors tell if I have jock itch?
Doctors can usually tell it's jock itch by looking at it. Rarely, doctors may take a small scraping of your skin to look at under a microscope.
How do doctors treat jock itch?
Doctors treat jock itch with:
Antifungal cream you put on your skin
Sometimes, medicine by mouth
This infection often comes back more than once, especially if you also have fungal infections on your feet or toenails (athlete's foot), because fungi can spread from those areas to your crotch.