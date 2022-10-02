Ringworm is a common fungal infection of your skin or nails. Ringworm has nothing to do with worms. But the rash it causes can be ring-shaped. Therefore the infection has come to be called ringworm. Doctors call these infections "tinea."

What is body ringworm? Body ringworm is a fungal infection that creates a ring-shaped rash on your face, arms, legs, chest, or belly. Body ringworm can spread to other parts of your body or to other people if your skin touches theirs

Doctors treat it with antifungal cream or rarely pills

What are the symptoms of body ringworm? Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border Image © Springer Science+Business Media Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center Image © Springer Science+Business Media Symptoms include: Pink or red round patches on your skin with raised, scaly borders

Sometimes, itchiness

How can doctors tell if I have body ringworm? Doctors can usually tell it's body ringworm by looking at it. To know for sure, doctors may take a small scraping of your skin to look at under a microscope.