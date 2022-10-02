Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Body Ringworm

(Tinea Corporis)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

Ringworm is a common fungal infection of your skin or nails. Ringworm has nothing to do with worms. But the rash it causes can be ring-shaped. Therefore the infection has come to be called ringworm. Doctors call these infections "tinea."

What is body ringworm?

Body ringworm is a fungal infection that creates a ring-shaped rash on your face, arms, legs, chest, or belly.

  • Body ringworm can spread to other parts of your body or to other people if your skin touches theirs

  • Doctors treat it with antifungal cream or rarely pills

What are the symptoms of body ringworm?

Symptoms include:

  • Pink or red round patches on your skin with raised, scaly borders

  • Sometimes, itchiness

How can doctors tell if I have body ringworm?

Doctors can usually tell it's body ringworm by looking at it. To know for sure, doctors may take a small scraping of your skin to look at under a microscope.

How do doctors treat body ringworm?

Doctors treat body ringworm with:

  • An antifungal cream or lotion

  • Sometimes, medicine you take by mouth

If you stop using the medicine too soon, the infection may come back.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.