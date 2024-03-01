What are the symptoms of pulpitis?

Pulpitis causes:

Toothache with pain that can be mild and come and go, or be severe and there all the time

Sensitivity to hot or cold food

Sensitivity to pressure on the tooth from chewing

Sometimes pain that you feel in your jaw, ear, or head

Pulpitis that involves infection by bacteria usually causes constant pain. The bacteria may form a collection of pus called an abscess. Sometimes the infection can spread to other parts of your body. If you have an abscess, the tooth is very painful and is sensitive to pressure or tapping with a dental tool.