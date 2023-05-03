Sleep apnea is when your breathing slows or stops for a short time while you're sleeping and then restarts.

If you have sleep apnea, this happens over and over each time you sleep, often many times an hour. You wake up partway when your breathing stops. When you wake up, you start breathing again. Usually you don't remember waking up. However, it still breaks up a good night's sleep.

People with sleep apnea usually snore loudly at night and are very tired during the day

Doctors usually do a sleep study if they suspect sleep apnea

Doctors may treat you with a breathing machine connected to a mask (CPAP [continuous positive airway pressure] machine), with a mouthpiece, or sometimes with surgery

If you're not treated, you have an increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease