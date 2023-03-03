Common causes of air pollution include:

Burning fossil fuels, such as coal, gasoline, oil, and natural gas

Ozone, which is formed when sunlight reacts with chemicals in the air that came from burning fossil fuels

Burning certain fuels, such as wood, animal waste, and crops, for heating or cooking indoors

Secondhand smoke from cigarettes, particularly indoors

Levels of air pollution change throughout the day. You can see how polluted the air is by checking the Air Quality Index. This is a scale from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to rate how much pollution is in the air.