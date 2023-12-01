COPD is a disease in your lungs that makes it hard to breathe. It's hard to push air out of your lungs. Difficulty pushing air out is called chronic airflow obstruction.

Smoking cigarettes is the most common cause of COPD

COPD makes you cough and be short of breath

Stopping smoking can help keep your airways open

Your doctor may give you medicines to help avoid or relieve your symptoms

If you have severe COPD, you may need to take other medicines, use oxygen, or undergo pulmonary (lung) rehabilitation

COPD includes 2 lung disorders—chronic obstructive bronchitis and emphysema. Many people have both disorders.