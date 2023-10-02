Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a disorder in which many cysts (fluid-filled sacs) form in both of your kidneys. Your kidneys get larger and don't work as well.

PKD runs in families

You may have pain in your side, blood in your urine, high blood pressure, or crampy pain caused by kidney stones

Symptoms usually start when people are in their 20s, although some people with PKD have no symptoms or mild symptoms that they don't notice

Doctors can treat some of the problems PKD causes, but they can’t stop cysts from forming

More than half of people with PKD eventually develop kidney failure and need dialysis or kidney transplantation at some point in their life

With PKD, you may also have cysts in other organs, such as your liver and pancreas.

Polycystic Kidney Disease