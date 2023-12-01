You can get lead poisoning from:

Paint dust or paint chips from old paint that contains lead

Working in a factory that handles lead

Having water that comes through pipes made of lead

Using ceramic pitchers, cups, or plates made with a glaze that contains lead

Young children may put paint chips in their mouth. Dust from old paint can get all over your house. Anyone can touch surfaces with paint dust and get the dust in their mouth or on their food. Even though you might not have enough dust to see, it can still affect you over time.

Many cities still have lead pipes to bring water from the street into houses. Water pipes inside houses aren't made of lead. If your water comes to your house from lead pipes and the water has more acid than normal, the acid can dissolve lead from the pipe and put it in your water.

Acidic foods and drinks (such as tomatoes and orange juice) can dissolve lead from the glaze on certain pottery. Pottery made in the United States doesn't contain lead. Pottery made outside the United States may have lead.

Bullets contain lead. If you have a bullet inside you from being shot, the amount of lead is usually too low to cause poisoning.