Both poisonous and nonpoisonous snakes bite people. Poisonous snakes may inject venom (poison) when they bite. In the United States, people rarely die from snakebites. Some other countries have different poisonous snakes that kill many people.

Only a few types of poisonous snakes live in the United States:

Most common: pit vipers, such as rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths

Rare: coral snakes

Southern Copperhead Image Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eastern Cottonmouth Image Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Timber Rattlesnake Image Image courtesy of Edward J. Wozniak, DVM, PhD, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coral Snake Image Photo courtesy of Mike Cardwell (Victorville, CA).

Most poisonous bites are caused by rattlesnakes. Coral snake bites are very rare.

What are the symptoms of a snakebite? Nonpoisonous snakebites cause small puncture wounds that are slightly painful. However, if you're scared about being bitten, you may breathe fast, feel sweaty and sick to your stomach, and feel your heart pounding. These symptoms may make you think you have a poisonous snakebite. Poisonous snakebites cause different symptoms depending on: The type of snake

The snake's size (bigger snakes carry more venom)

The amount of venom injected (a snake can put different amounts of venom in a bite)

What part of you was bitten

Your age, size, and health Symptoms of a poisonous pit viper snakebite Not all pit viper bites involve venom. If the bite doesn't hurt or swell in the first 30 to 60 minutes, you probably didn't get any venom. If the bite oozes, that can be a sign of venom. After a venomous bite from a pit viper snake, you'll have: Redness and swelling, about 30 to 60 minutes after the bite

Bruising and tightness, appearing 3 to 6 hours after the bite

Blisters filled with blood near the bite Snakebite Wound Image Photo courtesy of Thomas Arnold, MD. You may get a lot of swelling. The swelling usually keeps getting worse for a couple of days. If you got a lot of venom, you may also have: Weakness and confusion

Nausea (feeling sick to your stomach) and vomiting (throwing up)

Bleeding gums

Blood in your throw-up, stool (poop), or urine

Breathing trouble, especially if a Mojave rattlesnake bit you Hours later, you may have Headache

Blurry vision

Drooping eyelids

Dry mouth

Tingling, numbness, or a metal taste in your mouth, if a rattlesnake bit you Symptoms of a coral snakebite Little or no pain or swelling around the bite

After several hours, the bite may tingle

Muscle weakness, which becomes more severe over time You may also have: Blurry vision or double vision

Weakness and confusion

Trouble breathing

Trouble talking or swallowing

What do I do if I'm bitten by a snake? If you're bitten by a snake and have symptoms, go to the hospital right away. While you're waiting for medical help: Move away from the snake

Keep the bitten arm or leg below the level of your heart

Try to stay calm and still

Take off jewelry and tight clothing from the bite area Things you shouldn't do: Don’t cut the bite open or suck the bite to try to get the venom out (doesn't work)

Don’t use an ice pack (harmful)

Don't put on a tight band or tourniquet (harmful)

Don't try to catch the snake to bring to the doctor (if the snake is dead, a cellphone picture may help) If medical care is far away (like when you're out camping) and you don't have any symptoms, clean the bite with soap and water. Watch for signs of infection like you would with any other shallow wound.

How can doctors tell if the snakebite is poisonous? To find out if the snakebite is poisonous, your doctor will look at the bite marks. The doctor will ask what the snake looked like. The doctor will also ask about your symptoms. Is That a Pit Viper? The shape of the bite can sometimes help you know if the snake is poisonous: Nonpoisonous snakebites usually leave rows of small scratches

Bites from poisonous snakes are usually one or two large punctures (holes)