What are the symptoms of shingles?

Shingles may start with pain, tingling, or itching in a small area of skin on one side of your body. Often this is your chest or belly area. After a few days, symptoms include:

Small, fluid-filled blisters in one area of your body

Painful areas that are sensitive when touched

Sometimes, headache, fever, and feeling tired

Part of a nerve in the face (facial nerve) leading to the eye and ear may also be affected by the virus causing shingles. The infection may cause pain and blisters around the eye and sometimes affects how well you can see. If the ear is affected, it may cause pain and difficulty hearing. Sometimes infection of the facial nerve will stop the muscles in your face from moving.

Shingles Rash on the Chest Image BIOPHOTO ASSOCIATES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

About 5 days after the blisters form: