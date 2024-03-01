What is the heart?

What is the heart?

The heart is a hollow organ made of muscle. The heart and blood vessels are part of your cardiovascular system.

Your heart pumps blood through your blood vessels

Blood carries oxygen and nutrients to all parts of your body

Your heart has to beat constantly through your whole life and never gets a rest

Every minute, your heart beats about 70 times and pumps about 1 gallon (4 liters) of blood. Your heart beats faster and pumps harder during exercise, when your body needs more oxygen. When you check your pulse, you're measuring your heart rate, or the number of beats per minute.

Blood traveling through your body delivers oxygen and nutrients to tissues and organs. Waste from those tissues and organs is carried by blood to the lungs and kidneys for removal from the body.