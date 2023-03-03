The retina is a layer of cells at the back of your eye that's sensitive to light and sends signals to your brain that allow you to see.
The macula is a small area of the retina that has a high concentration of light-sensitive cells. The macula is important for seeing details when you look right at something. For example, your macula helps you read or drive.
What causes AMD?
Doctors don’t know what causes AMD. Certain conditions increase the risk of getting it. Your chances of having AMD are higher if you:
Are older
Have family members with AMD
Smoke cigarettes
Have heart disease
Have high blood pressure
Are overweight
Have certain genetic problems
What are the symptoms of AMD?
The symptoms of AMD depend on what kind of AMD you have.
In dry AMD, you:
Little by little, see less detail or get blind spots in the center of your vision
See straight lines as wavy
Have the same symptoms in both eyes
Still have enough vision to read and drive
Later, some people with dry AMD may develop wet AMD.
In wet AMD, common symptoms include:
Vision loss in one eye that happens quickly, usually over days or weeks
A blurry or wavy area in the center part of your vision
Symptoms in just one eye at a time
Sometimes, blindness in one eye
How can doctors tell if I have AMD?
An eye exam usually tells if you have AMD. Doctors check to see if you have vision loss. They'll ask you to look at a grid to see if the lines appear to be straight or wavy.
Doctors may take special pictures of your retina or do tests to look at inner parts of your eye. They can usually see the damage to your eye even before you have symptoms.
How do doctors treat AMD?
If you have mild AMD, you won't be given treatment. But the doctor may give you the following vitamins to keep AMD from getting worse:
If you have severe vision loss from AMD, your doctor may:
Give you shots in the back of your eyes
Use a special light or laser to treat the blood vessels in your eye
Suggest tools that help you read, such as magnifiers, special reading glasses, and other reading devices
Put a mini telescope in your eye, if your vision loss is severe and hasn't improved with other treatments
How can I prevent AMD?
You can help prevent or slow AMD if you:
Stop smoking or don’t start smoking
Eat more foods that have omega-3 fatty acids, such as certain kinds of fish and dark-green leafy vegetables
Take the vitamins used to treat people who already have AMD
Control your blood pressure and watch your weight