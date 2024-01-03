Entropion and ectropion are eyelid problems.

Normally, your upper and lower eyelids close tightly to protect your eye.

Entropion Image SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

If you have entropion, the edge of one of your eyelids turns inward, so your eyelashes rub against your eye. This can damage your cornea, the clear layer at the front of your eye.

Ectropion Image MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

If you have ectropion, the edge of one of your eyelids turns outward. When this happens your upper and lower eyelids don’t fit against each other properly, so your eye doesn’t fully close. This can dry out your eye.