What are the tests for acid reflux?

Doctors put instruments in your esophagus to measure how much acid is in your esophagus. There are 2 types of tests:

Catheter-based monitoring, which uses a flexible tube (catheter) to measure the acid

Wireless monitoring, which uses a radio capsule to measure the acid

For either test, you can’t eat or drink anything after midnight before the test, but you can eat and drink as usual while the instruments are in your esophagus.

These tests are very safe.

Catheter-based monitoring Your doctor puts a thin plastic tube (catheter) through your nose and throat and down into your esophagus

The tube has a probe that detects acid

The tube stays in your esophagus for 24 hours while you keep track of your symptoms, meals, and sleep in a diary

Wires inside the tube send information about acid in your esophagus to a recorder

Your doctor compares the information from the recorder with your diary to see if your symptoms happened while acid was in your esophagus Some catheters can also measure other substances like mucus flowing up your esophagus.