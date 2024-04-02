Adolescence is the time when children grow into independent adults. It usually begins at about age 10 years and lasts until the late teens or early 20s. But most people just think of adolescence as the teenage years.

Adolescents go through many physical, mental, and emotional changes. They're trying to figure out who they'll be as adults. As adolescents develop, they gradually spend more time behaving as adults and less time behaving as children.

What behavior problems do adolescents have? Many adolescents try risky activities, such as driving too fast or drinking alcohol. Occasional bad judgment is different from serious misbehavior that requires professional help. Risky activities become behavior problems when adolescents do them a lot. Or if they do something very serious, such as hurting someone badly or using a weapon in a fight. Some behavior problems in adolescents include: Drinking or using drugs

Risky sexual practices such as not using birth control or protection against STIs (sexually transmitted infections, also called STDs or sexually transmitted diseases)

Not doing homework and getting lower grades in school

Fighting or bullying

Hurting themselves

Stealing

Skipping school

Running away from home

Being a member in a gang

Why do adolescents have behavior problems? Adolescence is a time for developing independence. Adolescents may want to show they're independent by questioning rules. Sometimes they break them. Because their brain isn't fully mature, they may make mistakes and have a hard time stopping their misbehavior. Adolescents want to feel in control of their lives and may sometimes question or break rules

Adolescents are learning to be more independent but still need guidance from parents and caregivers

Adolescents who feel love and support from parents and caregivers are less likely to behave in risky ways

Doctors can help you tell what's normal behavior and what's a behavior problem and can tell when a problem is caused by a learning disability or mental health problem

Adolescents with behavior problems need professional help, such as substance use treatment or counseling