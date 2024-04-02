What are the symptoms of tuberous sclerosis?

What are the symptoms of tuberous sclerosis?

The symptoms vary and are more severe in some children than in others.

The first symptom may be seizures, particularly the type of seizures called infantile spasms

Often your child's skin has colored patches, flat spots, lumps, and bumps

Patches may form at the back of your child's eye (retina), which can affect vision

Often in children, the surfaces of the permanent teeth are pitted

Tumors cause symptoms that vary depending on where the tumor grows:

Brain tumors can cause headaches, seizures, or intellectual disabilities and can slow a child’s development

Kidney tumors can cause high blood pressure, stomach pain, and blood in the urine

Lung tumors (often in teenage girls) can cause breathing problems

Heart tumors form before birth and have no symptoms