Oppositional defiant disorder is a behavior problem in which a child is negative, difficult, and repeatedly disobeys teachers and parents.

Many children act this way sometimes, but a child with oppositional defiant disorder acts this way over and over again. To be considered a disorder, the child's behavior has to be serious enough to harm relationships or schoolwork.

Children with this disorder commonly:

Argue with adults

Lose their temper easily and often

Ignore rules and instructions

Annoy people on purpose

Blame others for their own mistakes

Seem angry and resentful

Are easily annoyed

Don't have good social skills

However, children with oppositional defiant disorder do know the difference between right and wrong.

Oppositional defiant behavior usually starts in preschool. However, it may not start until elementary school or even middle school.