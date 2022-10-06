What is depression?
Just like adults, most children have times when they're sad or feel down. It's normal to have a low mood when something sad happens, such as losing a friend or family member or having a disappointment at school. That's not really depression. Depression is when:
A low mood is so severe or lasts so long that people can't do their daily tasks or take part in otherwise enjoyable activities
Depression in children:
Is more common in adolescence
Your child may be sad, uninterested, and sluggish or may be irritable, aggressive, and cranky
Depression sometimes starts after something sad happens—but the child's feelings last longer and are more intense than seems normal
Younger children are treated with therapy first, while teens are usually treated with therapy and medicine together
What causes depression in children?
Doctors don’t know exactly what causes depression, but risk is increased by:
Having close family members who have depression
Sad, emotional events such as the loss of a friend or death of a family member
What are the symptoms of depression in children?
Although some children will talk about feeling sad or depressed, many can't explain their emotions. Instead, they may:
Feel bored or irritable
Have no interest in favorite activities such as playing sports, playing video games, or playing with friends
Feel tired and out of energy
Complain of stomach ache or headache
Have problems thinking or paying attention
Not sleep well, have nightmares, or sleep too much
Give away things that are special to them
These symptoms may cause children to lose friends and do worse in school.
Some children think or talk about suicide. Always take suicidal behavior seriously and immediately take your child to the doctor or a hospital emergency department.
How do doctors treat depression in children?
Doctors treat depression with:
Therapy
Medicine (antidepressants)
Doctors usually treat teens with both medicine and therapy. They usually treat younger children with therapy first, followed by medicine if needed.
Depression often comes back, so children and teens should be treated for at least a year.