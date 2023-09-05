Cystic fibrosis happens when a baby inherits two defective copies of a certain gene—one copy from each parent. The parents may not know they carry a defective copy of this gene. People who carry one defective copy of the gene are called carriers. Carriers have no symptoms of cystic fibrosis.

If you're trying to get pregnant, doctors can do blood tests to see if you and your partner are carriers. If you both carry the gene for cystic fibrosis, then your baby has a 1 in 4 chance of getting cystic fibrosis.

The defective genes cause body fluids to be thick and sticky instead of thin and flowing easily. The thick, sticky fluids clog up passageways in the lungs, pancreas, and intestines. The clogged passageways cause problems with breathing, getting energy from food, and passing stool (poop).