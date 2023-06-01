Can your diet cause or prevent cancer?
Doctors have done many studies to find out if your diet (eating certain types of food) can raise or lower your chance of getting cancer.
Doctors don’t know for sure if some foods and nutrients raise or lower your chance of cancer because different studies find different results
Doctors know that being overweight or obese will raise your chance of cancer
Some types of food have been studied more than others, and doctors continue to study the effects of diet on getting cancer
Some studies show the following may raise your chance of cancer:
Foods high in saturated fat
Processed meats, such as lunch meat, hams, and hot dogs, may raise you chance of stomach and colon cancer
Grilled or broiled meats
Large amounts of foods that have been pickled or salted may raise your chance of stomach and throat cancer
High amounts of soy supplements may raise your chance of breast cancer
Some studies show the following may lower your chance of cancer:
Lycopene, found mostly in tomatoes
The following have been studied by doctors but haven’t been shown to raise or lower your chance of getting cancer:
Foods grown organically, changed genetically, or treated with pesticides to kill bugs
Coffee and tea
High fiber foods
Fluoride in water or toothpaste
Food additives
Foods that have been radiated to kill germs
Saccharin (artificial sweetener)