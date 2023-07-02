What is a paraneoplastic syndrome?
A neoplasm is an abnormal growth in your body that may be cancerous. If something is “neoplastic,” it has to do with the neoplasm. A paraneoplastic syndrome is a set of symptoms that are caused by a cancer. The symptoms happen in a different area of your body from your cancer.
Most people with cancer don’t get a paraneoplastic syndrome.
Paraneoplastic syndromes are caused by your cancer making hormones or your immune system making antibodies that attack your body's own tissues (called autoantibodies) that flow through your blood
Paraneoplastic syndromes cause different symptoms depending on the tissues and organs they occur in
About 1 out of 5 people with cancer get a paraneoplastic syndrome—it's most common with lung cancer
What are the symptoms of paraneoplastic syndromes?
General symptoms
Fever
Night sweats
Loss of appetite
Weight loss
Skin symptoms
Itching
Skin flushing or blushing, causing your face, neck, or upper chest to become warm and red
Neurologic (brain, spinal cord, and nerve) symptoms
Weakness or loss of strength
Loss of feeling
Slower reflexes
Trouble using different parts of your body the way you want, such as your arms or legs
Trouble speaking
Dizziness
Double vision (when you see 2 of the same object) or being unable to control your eye movements
The cancer can cause these symptoms without pushing on your nerves or spinal cord.
Endocrine (hormone system) symptoms
Weakness
Weight gain
High blood pressure or heart valve problems
Confusion
Kidney problems
Red, warm skin
Wheezing
Diarrhea
Other symptoms
Muscle swelling that causes weakness and soreness
Painful swelling of your joints that may change the shape of your fingers and toes
Changes to your blood cells (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets)