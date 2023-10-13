The human body needs various vitamins and minerals in order to thrive. Many of these nutrients can be found in whole, non-processed foods such as fruits and vegetables. However, most modern meals are over-processed, saturated with fats, and lacking in these essential vitamins and minerals.

To keep the body from being deprived of its basic nutrients, many people take vitamin and mineral supplements. Whole food vitamins can be easily absorbed and used by the body. Many mineral supplements are chelated; meaning they are bound to small protein building blocks called amino acids. Chelation helps the movement of minerals from the blood stream into the body’s cells where they assist many cellular processes including the regulation of the body’s fluid and electrolyte balance.