The most common causes of toothache are

Cavities

Pulpitis

Periapical abscess

Trauma

Wisdom tooth pushing through the gum tissue (causing pericoronitis)

Toothaches are usually caused by tooth decay (cavities) and its resulting consequences, such as pulpitis and abscess. Tooth decay can be largely prevented by good oral hygiene, which helps remove plaque. Removing plaque helps because the bacteria in plaque produce acid, which can damage tooth enamel and dentin.

Cavities (tooth decay) cause pain when they extend through the outer surface of the tooth (enamel) into the hard tissue beneath the enamel (dentin). (See figure A Look Inside the Tooth.) Pain usually occurs only after stimulation from cold, heat, sweet food or drink, or brushing. The pulp, the living center of a tooth, is likely not irreversibly affected if the pain stops immediately after the stimulus is removed.

A Look Inside the Tooth

Pulpitis (inflammation of the tooth pulp) is typically caused by advanced cavities but also may be due to pulp damage from extensive or defective previous dental work or trauma. Pulpitis may be reversible or irreversible. If heat or cold is applied, the pain may linger for a minute or longer. Pain also may be present without stimulation. Pulp inflammation frequently causes the pulp to die. Once the pulp dies, pain ends briefly (for hours to weeks). Then, pain may come back as the tissue surrounding the root of the tooth becomes inflamed (apical periodontitis) or if a collection of pus (abscess) develops.

A periapical abscess (a collection of pus around the root of the tooth) may occur when infection leads to death of the pulp and inflammation develops around the root of the tooth. The tooth is extremely sensitive to tapping with a metal dental probe or tongue blade (percussion) and to chewing. The periapical abscess may come to a head and drain on its own or spread into nearby tissues (cellulitis).

Trauma includes broken or loosened teeth. Tooth trauma can damage the pulp and cause pulpitis, an apical abscess, and sometimes discoloration of the tooth, which may begin soon after the injury or up to decades later.

Pericoronitis is inflammation and infection of the gum around the crown of a tooth, usually a tooth that is just breaking through the gum (erupting) or cannot break through (impacted). It usually occurs around an erupting wisdom tooth (almost always a lower one) but can involve any tooth.

In young children, teething is often a cause of discomfort as the tooth erupts through the gum.

Pain from a sinus infection is commonly misperceived as originating in the upper teeth that are near the sinus—especially if the toothache develops while the person has or recently has had a cold. Additional symptoms suggesting sinusitis are headache and tenderness and swelling of the skin above the affected sinus.