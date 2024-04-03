Brought to you byMSD logo
Tongue Sores and Bumps

ByBernard J. Hennessy, DDS, Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
    Sores (blisters and ulcers) on the tongue can be caused by

    The side of the tongue may enlarge slightly into a space left by a missing teeth. This is usually harmless. Although small bumps on both sides of the tongue are usually harmless, a bump on only one side should be examined to see if it is cancerous.

    Unexplained red or white areas, sores, or lumps (particularly when hard) on the tongue—especially if painless—may be signs of cancer and should be examined by a doctor or dentist. Most oral cancers grow on the sides of the tongue or on the floor of the mouth. Cancer almost never appears on the top of the tongue, except when the cancer occurs after untreated syphilis.

