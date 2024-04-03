VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Tongue discomfort, which includes pain and burning sensations, often can result from
Irritation from certain foods, especially acidic ones (for example, pineapple)
Irritation from certain ingredients in toothpaste (for example, sodium lauryl sulfate [SLS]), mouthwash, candy, or gum
Certain medications
Thrush (candidiasis), a common infection in which an overgrowth of fungi forms a white film on the tongue
Intense pain of the tongue or the entire mouth can be caused by burning mouth syndrome.