In body-focused repetitive behavior disorder, people repeatedly engage in activities that involve their body, such as nail biting, lip biting, or cheek chewing, and repeatedly try to stop the activities.

People with body-focused repetitive behavior disorder may feel tense or anxious just before they engage in nail biting or lip biting, and such behaviors may relieve this feeling.

Doctors diagnose the disorder when people pick at or bite parts of their body enough to cause damage, try to decrease or stop their behavior and cannot, and are significantly distressed by their behavior or function less well because of it.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (habit-reversal therapy) that specifically focuses on body-focused repetitive behavior disorder

Body-focused repetitive behavior disorder is classified as an obsessive-compulsive and related disorder. People with body-focused repetitive behavior disorder compulsively pick, pull, or tug at one or more parts of their body. They may bite their nails or lips, chew their cheeks, or pick at their nails.

Hair pulling and skin picking are also body-focused repetitive behaviors. They are classified as separate disorders in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision, (DSM-5-TR), but as subheadings of body-focused repetitive behavior disorder in ICD-11.

Symptoms Some people with body-focused repetitive behavior disorder do these activities somewhat automatically—without thinking about it. Others are more conscious of the activity. People do not engage in these behaviors because they are obsessed with or concerned about their appearance (as occurs in body dysmorphic disorder). However, they may feel tense or anxious just before they do them, and doing them may relieve that feeling. Afterward, they often have a sense of gratification. People may also be distressed by their loss of control and repeatedly try to stop the activity or do it less often, but they cannot. If people bite or pick at their nails a lot, the nails may become deformed. Grooves and ridges may develop in the nails, or blood may collect under the nail, producing a purple-black spot. Other behaviors can cause bleeding.

Diagnosis A doctor's evaluation based on specific psychiatric diagnostic criteria Doctors diagnose body-focused repetitive behavior disorder based on symptoms: Biting or otherwise manipulating a body part, sometimes resulting in bodily damage

Repeatedly trying to reduce or stop the activity

Feeling greatly distressed or being less able to function because of the activity