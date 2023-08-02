Peyronie disease is a fibrous thickening that contracts and deforms the penis, distorting the shape of an erection.

The Penis and Urethra video

Many men have a small degree of curvature of their erect penis. Peyronie disease causes a more severe curvature. Inflammation inside the penis results in the formation of fibrous scar tissue that causes curvature in the erect penis, making penetration during sexual intercourse difficult or impossible. However, what causes the inflammation is not known with certainty.

The condition can make an erection painful. The scar tissue can extend into the erectile tissue (corpora cavernosa), causing erectile dysfunction.

Doctors can usually make the diagnosis by examining the penis. Sometimes ultrasonography is done to evaluate the scar tissue.

What Is Peyronie Disease?