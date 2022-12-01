Brought to you byMSD logo
Urinary Urgency

ByGeetha Maddukuri, MD, Saint Louis University
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
    A compelling need to urinate (urgency), which may feel like almost constant painful straining (tenesmus), can be caused by bladder irritation. Uncontrolled loss of urine (incontinence) may occur if a person does not urinate immediately. Urgency may be caused by a bladder infectioninterstitial cystitis) is the cause.

    Doctors can usually determine the cause of urgency because of the person’s symptoms, the results of the physical examination, and urinalysis. If infection is suspected, urinalysis and urine culture may be needed. Sometimes, particularly if interstitial cystitis is suspected, doctors may insert a flexible viewing tube into the bladder (cystoscopy) or do a biopsy of the bladder.

    Doctors treat the cause of urgency.

    (See also Overview of Urinary Tract Symptoms.)

