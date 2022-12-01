Persistent erection (priapism) is a painful, persistent, abnormal erection unaccompanied by sexual desire or excitation. It is most common in boys aged 5 to 10 years and in men aged 20 to 50 years. (See also Overview of Urinary Tract Symptoms.)

The penis is composed of three cylindrical spaces (sinuses) of tissue through which blood can flow (called erectile tissue). The larger two sinuses, the corpora cavernosa, occur side by side. The third sinus (the corpus spongiosum) surrounds the urethra and ends as the cone-shaped end of the penis (glans penis). When these sinuses fill with blood, the penis becomes larger and rigid (erect). Muscles then tighten around the veins of the groin, preventing blood from flowing out of the penis and keeping the penis erect.

Did You Know...

Ischemic priapism Most cases of persistent erection involve failure of blood to flow out of the penis. Blood backs up, preventing new oxygen-rich blood from entering the penis. As a result, the penis can become starved of oxygen. This condition is known as ischemic priapism or low-flow priapism. Severe pain occurs if an erection lasts longer than 4 hours. The penis may be erect while the glans penis may be soft. Prolonged priapism can lead to erectile dysfunction or even the death of penile tissue. Stuttering priapism is a recurring form of ischemic priapism in which episodes of erection alternate with periods when the penis is not erect.

Nonischemic priapism Less commonly, priapism is due to uncontrolled flow of blood into the penis. Such abnormal blood flow usually results from an injury to an artery in the groin area. Nonischemic priapism is also known as high-flow priapism. It is less painful than ischemic priapism and does not lead to tissue death. The penis is erect but not fully rigid. Subsequent erectile dysfunction is much less common than in ischemic priapism. The Penis and Urethra video

Causes of a Persistent Erection Priapism probably results from abnormalities of blood vessels, red blood cells, or nerves that cause blood to become trapped in the erectile tissue of the penis. Sometimes doctors are not able to determine the cause of priapism. Common causes Causes differ somewhat based on age. In men, the most common cause is Drugs taken to treat erectile dysfunction In boys, the most common causes are Blood disorders (for example, sickle cell disease and, less commonly, leukemia) Less common causes Less common causes include Prostate cancer

An injury to the penis or surrounding areas

Spinal cord injury



Evaluation of a Persistent Erection The following information can help people know when to see a doctor and what to expect during the evaluation. Warning signs In boys and men with priapism, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include Severe pain

Age less than 10 years

Recent injury to the penis or groin area

Fever and night sweats When to see a doctor All boys and men who have priapism should see a doctor immediately for treatment. If warning signs are present, further evaluation may be necessary to determine whether the cause of priapism is something unusual or serious. What the doctor does Doctors first ask questions about symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of priapism and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Priapism). Doctors ask How long the erection has been present

Whether there is pain

Whether there has been an injury to the penis or the groin area

Whether conditions (such as sickle cell disease) that may cause priapism are present

What drugs have been taken, including drugs for erectile dysfunction and recreational drugs Although doctors focus the physical examination on the genitals to detect signs of injury or cancer, they also examine the abdomen and do a digital rectal examination. Doctors may also do a neurologic examination to look for signs of a spinal cord disorder. Table Some Causes and Features of Priapism Testing The need for testing depends on what doctors find during the history and physical examination. Often, the type of priapism (ischemic or nonischemic) and cause are obvious, such as the use of a drug to treat erectile dysfunction. If it is not clear whether priapism is ischemic or nonischemic, doctors may take a sample of blood from the penis to test for the presence of oxygen and other gases (arterial blood gas measurement). They may also do duplex ultrasonography (ultrasonography that measures blood flow and shows structure of the blood vessels through which the blood is flowing). These tests help differentiate ischemic from nonischemic priapism. Ultrasonography may also show the blood flow patterns in priapism and the anatomic abnormalities contributing to priapism. If the cause is still not obvious, doctors test for blood disorders and urinary tract infections. Testing includes A complete blood count

Urinalysis and urine culture

Sometimes hemoglobin electrophoresis, particularly in boys and men of African or Mediterranean descent Hemoglobin electrophoresis is a blood test to check for abnormal hemoglobin (the protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells) as occurs in sickle cell disease. Because some boys and men may be embarrassed to admit they have used recreational drugs, doctors sometimes do drug screening. Occasionally, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) is also done.

Treatment of a Persistent Erection Simple measures that can be taken immediately include applying ice, climbing stairs, or both. However, priapism is an emergency. Treatment should begin as soon as possible, preferably by a urologist in an emergency department. These measures may be repeated. If they are still not effective, doctors may create a surgical shunt. A shunt is a passageway that is surgically inserted into the penis to divert excess blood flow and allow circulation in the penis to return to normal.