Elbow Injuries

Injuries can occur to the tendons that attach to the elbow. Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) occurs when the tendons of the muscles that extend the hand backward are inflamed. Medial epicondylitis (golfer's elbow) occurs when the tendons of muscles that bend the palm of the hand toward the wrist are inflamed. For fractures of the elbow, see Elbow Fractures.

(See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)