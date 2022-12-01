Hip fractures may occur in the round upper end (head) of the thighbone, in the narrow part of the thighbone just below the head (neck), or in the bumps in the broader area just below the neck.

Hip fractures usually occur in older people and often result from a minor fall, particularly in people with osteoporosis.

Usually, moving the affected leg, standing, and/or walking causes substantial pain

Doctors confirm the diagnosis with x-rays or sometimes other imaging tests.

Surgery is usually done to repair the hip or sometimes to replace the joint.

(See also Overview of Fractures.)

Hip fractures are more common among older people because they are more likely

To have osteoporosis (which weakens bones)

To fall

To take medications that increase the risk of hip fractures (see Aging and Medications)

Most hip fractures result from falls, but in older people with osteoporosis, the stresses of ordinary activity—such as rolling over in bed, getting up from a chair, or walking—can break the hip.

The hip joint consists of the round upper end (head) of the thighbone (femur) and part of the pelvic bone. The round head of the thighbone fits into the cup-shaped cavity in the pelvic bone, making a ball-and-socket joint. Below the head, the thighbone narrows, forming the neck of the thighbone. Below the neck is a broader area that contains two large bumps (called trochanters). The strong muscles of the legs and buttocks are attached to the trochanters by tendons.

The Femur: Part of the Hip Joint

Most hip fractures occur just below the head of the thighbone. There are two common types:

Femoral neck (subcapital) hip fractures, which occur in the neck of the thighbone

Intertrochanteric hip fractures, which go through the large bumps just below the neck

Hip fractures can also occur in the head of the femur or below the large bumps (called subtrochanteric fractures).

Femoral neck hip fractures are particularly problematic because the fracture often disrupts the blood supply to the head of the bone. Without a good blood supply, the bone cannot grow back together, and it may eventually collapse and die (called osteonecrosis). Severe, painful arthritis may develop.

Intertrochanteric hip fractures rarely interrupt the blood supply to the head of the femur. The broken surface of the bone may bleed but not usually enough to cause serious problems. These fractures usually result from a fall or direct blow.

Bones of the Hip 3D Model

Symptoms of Hip Fractures Hip fractures are usually very painful and usually cause pain in the groin. If the broken pieces of bone have separated, people cannot walk, stand, or move their leg. When they lie down, the affected leg may appear shorter and may turn out. However, if the broken pieces have been jammed together and the fracture is small, people can sometimes walk and may have only mild pain, and the leg appears normal. If a lot of blood leaks from the fracture or from torn blood vessels nearby, people may feel light-headed or weak. The area may swell, and a purplish bruise may develop. Sometimes when the hip is broken, pain seems to come from the knee instead of the hip. It feels that way because the knee and the hip share part of the same nerve pathways. Such pain is called referred pain. If the hip fracture forces people to stay in bed for a long time, they are at increased risk of developing serious problems. Problems due to bed rest include Pressure sores

Blood clots, which may lead to pulmonary embolism

Mental confusion

Pneumonia

Loss of muscle and a decrease in general physical fitness (called deconditioning) Older people are more likely to have problems due to bed rest, and these problems may have more serious consequences. The hip fracture may change how they live. Older people may be unable to do their usual daily activities. They may need someone to help them at home or may need to move to a nursing home. People may become depressed if the fracture limits what they can do or ends their independence.

Diagnosis of Hip Fractures X-rays

Sometimes magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) Doctors suspect a hip fracture based on the person's description of the injury, symptoms, and results of the physical examination. An x-ray usually shows obvious fractures and can help doctors confirm the diagnosis of a hip fracture. However, x-rays sometimes appear normal even when a fracture is present—for example, when the fracture is small and the fragments are still in place. Thus, if doctors still suspect a hip fracture or if the person continues to have pain and cannot stand a day or more after a fall, they use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to check for small fractures. Computed tomography (CT) is sometimes used, but it is less accurate for detecting small hip fractures.