Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes fever, generalized body aches, and, if severe, external and internal bleeding (called dengue hemorrhagic fever).

Symptoms vary in severity but may include fever, chills, a severe headache, pain when the eyes are moved, extreme fatigue, and severe generalized body aches.

A more severe form, called dengue hemorrhagic fever, may cause bleeding from the nose, mouth, gastrointestinal tract, and puncture wounds.

To diagnose dengue, doctors do blood tests to check for the virus or antibodies to the virus.

Treatment of dengue focuses on relieving symptoms and, for dengue hemorrhagic fever, fluids and blood products given intravenously.

Dengue is common in the tropics and subtropics worldwide. It is most common in Southeast Asia but has become more common in Central and South America and other countries. It has occurred in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), in Oceania, and in the Indian subcontinent. Dengue-endemic areas include the United States territories of American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and freely associated states, including the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. The infection is caused by a flavivirus that is spread by mosquitoes.

Many factors have contributed to the spread of dengue:

Climate change, resulting in more areas where the mosquito can live

Spread of the mosquito that carries the virus

Lack of an effective vaccine

Each year, about 50 to 100 million cases and about 20,000 deaths occur worldwide. However, in the United States, only about 100 to 200 cases occur yearly, nearly all brought in by travelers returning from affected areas. If these travelers live in an area of the United States with Aedes mosquitoes, the mosquitoes may bite them, then bite other people living in the area. The dengue virus is thus spread to other people (called local transmission). Individual infected mosquitoes may bite more than one person, putting multiple people at risk of infection. A few cases of locally transmitted dengue have occurred in Hawaii, Florida, and Texas.

Although uncommon, a pregnant woman can pass the dengue virus to her fetus during pregnancy or around the time of birth (see World Health Organization [WHO]: Dengue and severe dengue). There has been one report of dengue virus passing through breast milk.

There are four types of dengue virus (serotypes). Infection with one of the serotypes protects against infection with that serotype for a long time but provides only limited and temporary protection against infection with the other serotypes.

Symptoms of Dengue Symptoms of dengue typically begin about 3 to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Dengue varies in severity. Dengue usually begins suddenly, causing a fever, chills, a severe headache, pain when the eyes are moved, extreme fatigue, and severe generalized body aches, particularly in the back, legs, and joints. These aches are often so painful that the disease has been called breakbone fever. Lymph nodes are swollen, and a rash that makes the face look flushed and red may appear briefly. Symptoms last for 2 or 3 days, then subside. People usually feel well for about 24 hours. Then, the fever may return, and a blotchy red rash may appear first on the back of the hands and top of the feet, then spread to the arms, legs, and torso. People with more severe disease may feel weak for several weeks. Death is rare. Dengue hemorrhagic fever Dengue hemorrhagic fever is a more severe form of dengue. This disorder occurs mainly in children who are under 10 years old and who live in areas where dengue is common. Dengue hemorrhagic fever can result from a second infection with a dengue virus. The person's immune system reacts aggressively to the second infection. This reaction damages blood vessels, which then leak fluid and/or blood. Sometimes blood vessels leak fluid into the lungs, causing difficulty breathing. Bleeding from the nose, mouth, gastrointestinal tract, and puncture wounds may occur. People may vomit blood or have blood in their stool. Bleeding may occur under the skin as purplish spots or patches. Without treatment, illness can worsen rapidly, and blood pressure may become very low, resulting in shock. When treated by experienced doctors, dengue hemorrhagic fever is fatal in less than 1% of people. However, without such care, as many as 30% of people die.

Diagnosis of Dengue Blood tests Doctors suspect dengue fever when typical symptoms occur in people who live or have traveled in an area where the infection is common. Lab Test Dengue Fever Test It is usually diagnosed by blood tests for antibodies to the virus. (Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against a particular attacker, such as the dengue virus.)

Treatment of Dengue Pain relievers

For dengue hemorrhagic fever, people are given fluids intravenously to increase and maintain blood pressure and thus prevent shock.