Hypokalemia (Low Level of Potassium in the Blood)

Typically, the potassium level becomes low because too much is lost from the digestive tract due to vomiting, diarrhea, or excessive laxative use.

Sometimes too much potassium is excreted in urine, usually because the person is using medications that cause the kidneys to excrete excess sodium, water, and potassium (diuretics).

In many adrenal disorders, such as Cushing syndrome, the adrenal glands produce too much aldosterone, a hormone that causes the kidneys to excrete large amounts of potassium.

Certain medications (such as insulin

Hypokalemia sometimes occurs with or is caused by a low level of magnesium in the blood (hypomagnesemia).

Hypokalemia is rarely caused by consuming too little potassium because many foods (such as beans, dark leafy greens, potatoes, fish, and bananas) contain potassium.