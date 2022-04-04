Effects of Aging on the Endocrine System

The endocrine system consists of a group of glands and organs that regulate and control various body functions by producing and secreting hormones. Hormones are chemical substances that affect the activity of another part of the body. In essence, hormones serve as messengers, controlling and coordinating activities throughout the body. (See also Endocrine Glands.)

Levels of most hormones decrease with aging, but some hormones remain at levels typical of those in younger adults, and some even increase. Even when hormone levels do not decline, endocrine function generally declines with age because hormone receptors become less sensitive.

Some hormones that decrease with aging include

Estrogen (in women)

Testosterone (in men)

Growth hormone



In women, estrogen levels decline with menopause. In men, testosterone levels usually decrease gradually. Decreased levels of growth hormone may lead to decreased muscle mass and strength. Decreased melatonin levels may play an important role in the loss of normal sleep-wake cycles (circadian rhythms) with aging.

Hormones that usually remain unchanged or only slightly decrease include

Cortisol

Insulin

Thyroid hormones

Hormones that may increase include

Follicle-stimulating hormone

Luteinizing hormone

Parathyroid hormone

MenopauseEffects of Aging on the Male Reproductive System.