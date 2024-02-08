Throat Infection

Throat infections are usually caused by a virus. Most often, it is one of the viruses that cause the common cold, such as rhinovirus, adenovirus, influenza virus, or respiratory syncytial virus. Less often, another virus is involved, such as the Epstein-Barr virus (which causes mononucleosis) or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

In about one third of people, throat infections are caused by a bacterial infection. Group A streptococcus is the most common bacteria that causes strep throat; strep throat usually occurs in children between age 5 and age 15. Strep throat is less common among children under age 3 and older adults.

Strep throat usually resolves within 7 days, even without antibiotics. However, untreated strep throat sometimes causes complications. Complications can include tonsillar cellulitis or abscess, rheumatic fever, and kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis).

Rarely, bacterial infections such as gonorrhea and diphtheria cause throat infections.