People with a submandibular space infection have pain and tenderness under the tongue and/or under the jaw. The pain is worse with opening the mouth or swallowing.

Fever and chills are common.

Later, swelling worsens, which may cause drooling, and people may make a sound (for example, squeaking or gasping) when they breathe in (called stridor). Once swelling occurs, blockage of the airway and death may occur within hours.