Zinc excess occurs when the body has too much of the mineral zinc.
Zinc is widely distributed in the body—in bones, teeth, hair, skin, liver, muscle, white blood cells, and testes. It is a component of more than 100 enzymes, including those involved in the formation of RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).
The level of zinc in the body depends on the amount of zinc consumed in the diet. Zinc is necessary for healthy skin, healing of wounds, and growth.
Diagnosis of Zinc Excess
A doctor's evaluation
Doctors suspect excess zinc based on the person’s circumstances and symptoms.
Treatment of Zinc Excess
Dietary changes
Treatment involves reducing zinc consumption.
People with metal fume fever usually recover after being in a zinc-free environment for 12 to 24 hours.