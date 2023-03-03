X-Ray Studies of the Digestive Tract

Barium also can be given in an enema to outline the lower part of the large intestine.

Barium enema x-rays can show polyps, tumors, or other structural abnormalities. This procedure may cause crampy pain or slight to moderate discomfort.

Barium taken by mouth or as an enema is eventually passed in the stool, making the stool chalky white. Because barium can cause significant constipation, the doctor may give a gentle laxative to speed up the elimination of barium.

Although barium studies are still sometimes done to evaluate digestive problems, endoscopy and alternative imaging tests such as CT enterography and CT colonography have largely replaced barium studies because of their superior image quality.