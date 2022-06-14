Complex regional pain syndrome is chronic neuropathic pain characterized by persistent burning or aching pain plus certain abnormalities that occur in the same area as the pain. Abnormalities include increased or decreased sweating, swelling, changes in skin color and/or temperature, damage to the skin, hair loss, cracked or thickened nails, muscle wasting and weakness, and bone loss.

Complex regional pain syndrome causes neuropathic pain. In this disorder, pain signals are processed abnormally by the brain and spinal cord. It typically occurs after an injury.

There are two types of complex regional pain syndrome:

Type 1, which used to be called reflex sympathetic dystrophy, results from injury to tissues other than nerve tissue, as when bone and soft tissues (such as ligaments and tendons) are crushed in an accident. It may also develop after amputation, a heart attack, stroke, or cancer (such as cancer of the lungs, breast, ovary, or brain). Type 1 commonly occurs after an injured limb is treated with a cast or splint to immobilize it.

Type 2, which used to be called causalgia, results from injury to nerves.

Sometimes there is no obvious cause.

Both types occur most often in young adults and are 2 or 3 times more common among women.

Sometimes complex regional pain syndrome occurs when the sympathetic nervous system becomes overactive. The sympathetic nervous system normally prepares the body for stressful or emergency situations—for fight or flight.

Symptoms of CRPS Symptoms of complex regional pain syndrome vary greatly and do not follow a pattern. Pain—burning, tingling, or aching—is common. It usually occurs in the limb (arm, leg, hand, or foot) that was injured. The pain is often worse than what would be expected from the injury. Emotional stress or changes in the temperature may make the pain worse. The skin in the affected area often becomes very sensitive to the touch (called allodynia). As a result, normal contact with the skin is experienced as very painful. People may not use the affected limb because of the pain. As result, people may become unable to move a joint normally, through its normal range of motion. Muscles may become permanently shortened and stiff (called contractures), and scar tissue may form. The affected limb may swell. Hair may be lost. The nails may crack or become thick. Bones may become less dense. Muscles may waste away and become weak. People may sweat more or less than usual and may feel hotter or cooler than usual. The skin in the affected area may look, red, blotchy, pale, or shiny. The fingers may flex or the foot may twist in an abnormal position and may remain that way (called dystonia). The affected limb may tremble or jerk. Many people with complex regional pain syndrome become depressed, anxious, and/or angry, partly because the cause is poorly understood, the effectiveness of treatments is limited, and the outcome is hard to predict. Symptoms may lessen or remain the same for years. In a few people, the disorder progresses, spreading to other areas of the body.

Diagnosis of CRPS A doctor's evaluation Doctors diagnose complex regional pain syndrome based on specific symptoms in the affected limb. These symptoms include the following: Pain that is greater than expected for the injury

Sensitivity to touch

Certain changes in the skin's appearance or temperature

Swelling

Increased or decreased sweating

Hair loss and cracked or thickened nails

Reduced range of motion, muscle weakness, and/or abnormal movements (such as trembling or jerking of the affected limb) If the diagnosis is unclear, doctors may take x-rays or do a bone scan to look for bone loss or inflammation. Nerve conduction studies and electromyography (EMG) may be done. These tests help doctors determine whether pain result from a problem with muscle or nerves.