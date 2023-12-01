Pain in the Ball of the Foot (Metatarsalgia)

VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Pain in the ball of the foot is called metatarsalgia and may have many different causes (including arthritis, pinching of the nerves between the toes, posture problems, and various disorders).
The most common causes include
Damage to the nerves in the foot (Morton neuroma)
Age-related thinning of the fat pad cushion in the ball of the foot
Often, developing one disorder that causes pain in the ball of the foot contributes to development of another disorder that causes pain in the same location.
