Vaginal Yeast Infection (Candidiasis)

A vaginal yeast infection (also called candidiasis) is caused by an infectious organism called Candida, usually Candida albicans.
A vaginal yeast infection may cause intense itching of the vagina and vulva, and women often have a thick, white, curd-like discharge.
If symptoms suggest a vaginal infection, doctors examine a sample of the discharge and may test it or fluid from the cervix for infectious organisms that can cause infection.
Antifungal medications—creams, vaginal suppositories, or oral medications—are effective treatment.
Being pregnant or having diabetes or a weakened immune system increases the risk of vaginal yeast infections.
(See also Overview of Vaginal Infections.)
Causes of Vaginal Yeast Infection
In women of childbearing age, yeast infections due to Candida albicans are particularly common. This yeast normally resides on the skin or in the intestine. From these areas, it can spread to the vagina. Yeast infections are not transmitted sexually.
Vaginal yeast infections are more likely to occur in women who
Are pregnant
Have diabetes
Have a weakened immune system—suppressed by medications (such as corticosteroids or chemotherapy drugs) or impaired by a disorder (such as AIDS)
Are taking antibiotics
Antibiotics taken by mouth tend to kill the bacteria that normally reside in the vagina and that prevent yeast from growing. Thus, using antibiotics increases the risk of developing a yeast infection.
Yeast infections are more likely to occur just before menstrual periods.
After menopause, yeast infections are uncommon except in women who take menopausal hormone therapy.
Symptoms of Vaginal Yeast Infection
The vagina and vulva may itch or burn, which may be particularly severe during sexual intercourse. The genital area may become red and swollen. Women may have a white discharge, often thick and curd-like.
Vaginal yeast infection symptoms may worsen the week before a menstrual period begins.
Did You Know...
Diagnosis of Vaginal Yeast Infection
A doctor's evaluation
Examination of a sample of the discharge and/or fluid from the cervix
If women have a vaginal discharge that is unusual or that lasts for more than a few days or have other vaginal symptoms, they should see a doctor.
Doctors suspect a yeast infection based on symptoms, such as a thick, white, curd-like discharge. They then ask questions about the discharge, other symptoms, possible causes (such as diabetes, other disorders, and use of antibiotics or hormones), and hygiene.
To confirm the diagnosis, doctors do a pelvic examination. While examining the vagina, the doctor takes a sample of the discharge with a cotton-tipped swab. The sample is examined under a microscope and sometimes cultured (placed in a substance that allows infectious organisms to grow). With information from these examinations, the doctor can often identify the cause of the symptoms.
Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infection
Antifungal medications
Yeast infections are treated with antifungal medications. They may be used in the following ways:
Applied as a cream to the affected area
Inserted into the vagina as a suppository
Taken by mouth
Prevention of Vaginal Yeast Infection
Women who are at high risk of a yeast infection may need to take an antifungal medication by mouth to help prevent yeast infections. Such women include those with the following:
Diabetes
A need to take antibiotics for a long time
Repeated yeast infections, particularly in women with a weakened immune system
Keeping the vulva dry and wearing loose, absorbent cotton clothing that allows air to circulate can reduce moisture, which encourages the growth of yeast, and thus help prevent yeast from growing.