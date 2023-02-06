Pelvic congestion syndrome is long-lasting (chronic) pain in the lowest part of the abdomen (pelvis) caused by accumulation of blood in veins of the pelvis, which have widened (dilated) and become convoluted.

Pelvic congestion syndrome seems to be a common cause of chronic pelvic pain (pelvic pain lasting more than 6 months). Pain occurs because blood accumulates in veins of the pelvis, which have dilated and become convoluted (called varicose veins). The resulting pain is sometimes debilitating. Estrogen may contribute to the development of these veins.

Women may also have varicose veins in the buttocks, thighs, vagina, or vulva.

Many women of childbearing age have varicose veins in their pelvis, but not all of them have symptoms. Why some women develop symptoms is unknown.

Most women with pelvic congestion syndrome are aged 20 to 45 years and have had several pregnancies.

Symptoms of Pelvic Congestion Syndrome In women with pelvic congestion syndrome, pelvic pain often develops after a pregnancy. The pain tends to worsen with each pregnancy. Typically, the pain is a dull ache, but it may be sharp or throbbing. It is worse at the end of the day (after women have been sitting or standing a long time) and is relieved by lying down. The pain is also worse during or after sexual intercourse. It is often accompanied by low back pain, aches in the legs, and abnormal vaginal bleeding. The pain tends to occur only on one side.

Diagnosis of Pelvic Congestion Syndrome A doctor's evaluation, based on specific diagnostic criteria

Ultrasonography or another imaging test

Sometimes laparoscopy Doctors may suspect pelvic congestion syndrome when women have pelvic pain but a pelvic examination does not detect inflammation or another abnormality. For doctors to diagnose pelvic congestion syndrome, pain must have been present for more than 6 months and the ovaries must be tender when they are examined. Ultrasonography to check for varicose veins in the pelvis can help doctors confirm the diagnosis of pelvic congestion syndrome. However, another imaging test may be needed to confirm the diagnosis. These tests may include venography (x-rays of veins taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected into a vein in the groin), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and magnetic resonance venography. If the pain is troublesome and the cause has not been identified, laparoscopy may be done. In this procedure, doctors make a small incision just below the navel and insert a viewing tube to directly view the structures of the pelvis.