The term multiple births refers to the presence of more than one fetus in the uterus.

The number of twin, triplet, and other multiple births has been increasing during the last two decades. As many as 1 of 30 deliveries involves more than one fetus.

The following make women more likely to become pregnant with more than one fetus:

Taking fertility drugs

Using assisted reproductive techniques (such as in vitro fertilization)

Having had a pregnancy with more than one fetus

Being older

Being of West African descent

Risks of Multiple Births Carrying more than one fetus increases the risk of problems. Carrying more than one fetus overstretches the uterus, and an overstretched uterus tends to start contracting before the pregnancy reaches full term (preterm labor). As a result, the babies are usually born prematurely and are small. Risk of stillbirth or death is increased for premature babies. In some cases, the overstretched uterus does not contract well after delivery, causing bleeding in the woman after delivery (postpartum hemorrhage). Because the fetuses can be in various positions and presentations, vaginal delivery can be complicated. Also, the contraction of the uterus after delivery of the first baby may shear away the placenta of the remaining baby or babies. As a result, the baby or babies that follow the first may have more problems during delivery. Carrying more than one fetus also increases the risk of problems for the woman. They include High blood pressure plus protein in the urine (preeclampsia)

Gestational diabetes

The need for cesarean delivery

Postpartum depression

Diagnosis of Multiple Births Ultrasonography Doctors suspect more than one fetus when the uterus is larger than expected for the length of the pregnancy. Ultrasonography is done to confirm the number of fetuses.