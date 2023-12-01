Scraping (a manipulative and body-based practice), also called gua sha, involves rubbing a dull implement across skin, usually on the back, neck, or extremities. Scraping is popular in athletics, particularly weight lifting. Scraping is believed to increase blood flow to an area and enhance metabolism and healing. Depending on the tool used, scraping may also be called coining or spooning.

These therapies have shown benefit in menopausal symptoms and musculoskeletal disorders and pain.

Scraping typically causes bruising of the skin.

